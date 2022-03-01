22nd extraordinary Congress of Nur Otan Party kicks off

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 22nd extraordinary Congress of the Nur Otan party chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev kicked off, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Congress held online focuses on priorities for further modernization of the Party's work.

According to Askhat Oralov, 399 delegates representing each region of Kazakhstan are to take part in the Congress.

On February 28, by order of the Party's Political Council, the Congress's agenda was approved. These include introduction changes to the membership of the Political Council, Nur Otan Party modernization.

Notably, Chairman of the Nur Otan party Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced to convene an extraordinary Congress of the Party on March 1.