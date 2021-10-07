Go to the main site
    229,610 people administered 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau rgn

    7 October 2021, 16:16

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 229,610 people have received the first jab of vaccine against COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 689 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in the region in the past 24 hours.

    Since February 1, 2021, the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccines has been given to a total of 229,610 and the second jab to 195,057 people in the region.

    Earlier it was reported that 252 people were under coronavirus treatment at hospitals in Atyrau region.

    It bears to remind that vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to get immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination started all over country on April 2, 2021 for all those eligible to get a jab.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

