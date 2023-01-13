225 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19 in hospitals

13 January 2023, 09:22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2,315 people are being treated in Kazakhstan for coronavirus infection as of January 13, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

Of which 225 are staying in the hospitals, while 2,090 are treated at home.

9 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 5 in extremely critical condition and 3 are on life support.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 112 more coronavirus infections and 2 COVID-like pneumonia cases.