Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

225 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19 in hospitals

13 January 2023, 09:22
225 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19 in hospitals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2,315 people are being treated in Kazakhstan for coronavirus infection as of January 13, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

Of which 225 are staying in the hospitals, while 2,090 are treated at home.

9 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 5 in extremely critical condition and 3 are on life support.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 112 more coronavirus infections and 2 COVID-like pneumonia cases.


Related news
Over 4,000 revaccinated against COVID in recent days
Kazakhstan records 114 more coronavirus cases over 24 hr
14 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
Kazakh men's ice hockey team defeats Hungary at FISU 2023 World University Games
116 fresh coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
Tokayev addresses ‘Voice of Global South’ virtual summit
China's Jiangsu reports record number of China-Europe freight train trips in 2022
COVID-19 in Italy: Incidence down, Rt transmission number up
News Partner
Popular
1 Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
2 Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
3 EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
4 January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 116 fresh coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

News