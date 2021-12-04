Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    223 people under coronavirus treatment in Atyrau rgn

    4 December 2021, 09:46

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Seven COVID-19 cases have been registered in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of the seven fresh COVID-19 cases, two have been registered in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has posted three cases of the coronavirus infection, Inderisk district – one, and Kurmangazinsk district – one.

    All the seven fresh daily cases are symptomatic. Over the past day, five residents of Atyrau region have beaten the virus.

    110 Atyrau region residents are under coronavirus treatment at home, 668 at the modular hospital, 26 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 19 at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    4 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    5 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador