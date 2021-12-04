Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
223 people under coronavirus treatment in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 December 2021, 09:46
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Seven COVID-19 cases have been registered in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the seven fresh COVID-19 cases, two have been registered in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has posted three cases of the coronavirus infection, Inderisk district – one, and Kurmangazinsk district – one.

All the seven fresh daily cases are symptomatic. Over the past day, five residents of Atyrau region have beaten the virus.

110 Atyrau region residents are under coronavirus treatment at home, 668 at the modular hospital, 26 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 19 at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.


