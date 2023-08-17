Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    222 miners rescued from burning Kazakhstanskaya coal mine

    17 August 2023, 13:58

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM 222 workers have been evacuated from the burning Kazakhstanskaya coal mine of JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau Coal Division as of now, Kazinform reports.

    As per preliminary information, 13 workers sought medical help. Two miners were rushed to the Central Hospital of Shakhtinsk and another two were taken to the Regional Medical Center.

    The fire broke out at 10:05 am on a conveyer band of the mine.

    227 workers were in the mine. They are being evacuated through a boundary shaft of the mine.

    The cause of the fire will be investigated.

    First Deputy Governor Vadim Bassin and Mayor of Shakhtinsk Murat Kydyrganbekov are at the scene of the accident.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Karaganda region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Akorda
    2 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    5 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights