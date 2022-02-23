220 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 28,280 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 23 February, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 3,672 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 24,608 at-home care COVID-19 patients across the country.

220 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition, 88 are in extremely severe condition and 78 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 598 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,300,164 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,259,430 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.