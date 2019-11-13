Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Aktobe region

    22 settlements of Aktobe region to be provided with drinking water in 2020

    13 November 2019, 16:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today at the press conference in Aktobe, Governor of the region Ondassyn Urazalin raised the issue of provision of drinking water, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his words, 95% of the region’s population has an access to drinking water to date. 2.7bn tenge has been allocated this year for this purpose. Next year this amount will be raised 2.5fold. «6.8bn tenge of financing will let provide 22 settlements with drinking water and implement 27 projects. In two years we will fully provide all the settlements with drinking water,» the Governor noted.

    Ondassyn Urazalin also raised the issue of gasification of the region. 2.5bn tenge was allocated in 2019 for the gasification of 17 villages. «This work will be continued next year. 1.5bn will be additionally allocated for the gasification of another 20 settlements in the region,» he promised.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Aktobe region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan