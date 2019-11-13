22 settlements of Aktobe region to be provided with drinking water in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today at the press conference in Aktobe, Governor of the region Ondassyn Urazalin raised the issue of provision of drinking water, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his words, 95% of the region’s population has an access to drinking water to date. 2.7bn tenge has been allocated this year for this purpose. Next year this amount will be raised 2.5fold. «6.8bn tenge of financing will let provide 22 settlements with drinking water and implement 27 projects. In two years we will fully provide all the settlements with drinking water,» the Governor noted.

Ondassyn Urazalin also raised the issue of gasification of the region. 2.5bn tenge was allocated in 2019 for the gasification of 17 villages. «This work will be continued next year. 1.5bn will be additionally allocated for the gasification of another 20 settlements in the region,» he promised.