Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      North Kazakhstan region

    22 school classes quarantined in N Kazakhstan

    10 September 2021, 15:15

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 19 teachers have contracted the COVID-19 virus in North Kazakhstan region since the start of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According the region’s Medical Officer Asset Zhumatayev, out of the 19 teachers, five attended schools.

    He went on to say that all 84 COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren were reported during summer holidays. 22 classes have been put under quarantine in the region. There are no schools closed due to quarantine. Zhumatayev said that two college groups in quarantine in the region.

    Since September 1, four cases of COVID-19 have been reported in kindergartens.

    COVID-19 cases in preschoolers have dropped 3fold from 12 to four over the past two weeks.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev reported on criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    5 India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches