22 residences to be commissioned in Turkestan by November

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 October 2020, 07:42
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Of 24 residences (1,453 flats), 22 (1,296 flats) are to be commissioned by this November in the administrative and business center of Turkestan city, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the briefing at the regional communications service, Turkestan Mayor Rashid Ayupov said that there are plans to increase the number of residences acquired through mortgages.

There are also 45 12-storey residences under construction in the administrative and business center of the city to be commissioned next year.

It is also said that construction works proceed at Turkestan city’s major projects as part of the beautification plans. 1st and 2nd stages of the total 4 stages of beautification works have almost been completed in the First President Park and Yasawi Mausoleum.

