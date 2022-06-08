Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
22 killed as van falls into ravine in southwestern Pakistan

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 June 2022, 16:49
KARACHI. KAZINFORM - At least 22 people were killed when a passenger van plunged into a ravine in southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, according to an official, Anadolu Agency reports.

The ill-fated van fell into the ravine, while negotiating a sharp turn in the mountainous range of Killa Saifullah district located some 333 kilometers (206 miles) from Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province.

Mohammad Qasim Kakar, a top district official, told Anadolu Agency over the phone that only one passenger -- a 13-year-old boy -- survived the accident.

The bodies have been recovered, while the injured survivor is in critical condition, he said.

Traffic accidents are common in the large Balochistan province, which borders neighboring Iran and Afghanistan, due to poor road infrastructure.

The province, which is strategically important because of the rich presence of copper, zinc, and natural gas, has a staggering 40,000 kilometers (24,855 miles) network of roads and highways, but none with a double-lane.


