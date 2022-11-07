Go to the main site
    22 dead in Guinea traffic accident

    7 November 2022, 11:51

    CONAKRY. KAZINFORM At least 22 people were killed and 8 others injured on Sunday when a minibus carrying several students collided with a truck in western Guinea's Kindia region, Xinhua reports.

    The tragedy happened on the national road from Conakry to Kindia, with the truck coming from Kindia's neighboring Mamou region, according to Guinea's transitional government.

    «Specialized services are mobilized to provide assistance to bereaved families and the government provides care for the wounded at the Kindia regional hospital,» said Ousmane Gaoual Diallo, a government spokesperson.

    An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

