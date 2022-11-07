Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

22 dead in Guinea traffic accident

7 November 2022, 11:51
22 dead in Guinea traffic accident
7 November 2022, 11:51

22 dead in Guinea traffic accident

CONAKRY. KAZINFORM At least 22 people were killed and 8 others injured on Sunday when a minibus carrying several students collided with a truck in western Guinea's Kindia region, Xinhua reports.

The tragedy happened on the national road from Conakry to Kindia, with the truck coming from Kindia's neighboring Mamou region, according to Guinea's transitional government.

«Specialized services are mobilized to provide assistance to bereaved families and the government provides care for the wounded at the Kindia regional hospital,» said Ousmane Gaoual Diallo, a government spokesperson.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Photo: azerbaycan24.com
Read also
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Nobel Prize winner says Brazilian agriculture is a success story
N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
News Partner
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News