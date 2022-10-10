Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    22 dead, dozens missing after landslides in Venezuela

    10 October 2022, 09:51

    CARACAS. KAZINFORM At least 22 people died and another 52 went missing after landslides occurred in the northern state of Aragua in Venezuela, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Sunday.

    «President Nicolas Maduro is going to declare this a disaster area and has also decreed three days of mourning,» Rodriguez said in a statement on television, Xinhua reports.

    The landslides were due to heavy rainfall that caused several rivers to overflow near the town of Las Tejerias, located about 60 km from the capital city of Caracas.

    Rodriguez, who visited the affected area on Sunday, said that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces have been sent to search for the missing.

    She also said that shelters were set up for affected families and that damaged businesses would be aided.

    Minister for Internal Relations, Justice, and Peace Remigio Ceballos said that more than 1,000 officials from security and risk management agencies were responding to the emergency.


    Photo: anews.com.tr
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Germany's annual inflation rate hits record level in October
    Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
    Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
    Nine new countries sign up for Global Offshore Wind Alliance at COP27
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital