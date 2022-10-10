Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
22 dead, dozens missing after landslides in Venezuela
10 October 2022, 09:51

22 dead, dozens missing after landslides in Venezuela

CARACAS. KAZINFORM At least 22 people died and another 52 went missing after landslides occurred in the northern state of Aragua in Venezuela, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Sunday.

«President Nicolas Maduro is going to declare this a disaster area and has also decreed three days of mourning,» Rodriguez said in a statement on television, Xinhua reports.

The landslides were due to heavy rainfall that caused several rivers to overflow near the town of Las Tejerias, located about 60 km from the capital city of Caracas.

Rodriguez, who visited the affected area on Sunday, said that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces have been sent to search for the missing.

She also said that shelters were set up for affected families and that damaged businesses would be aided.

Minister for Internal Relations, Justice, and Peace Remigio Ceballos said that more than 1,000 officials from security and risk management agencies were responding to the emergency.


Photo: anews.com.tr

Related news
Germany's annual inflation rate hits record level in October
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Read also
Germany's annual inflation rate hits record level in October
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive