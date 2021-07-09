Go to the main site
    22 COVID-19 vaccines enter clinical trials in China: health official

    9 July 2021, 07:14

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Twenty-two COVID-19 vaccines have been approved to enter clinical trials in China, a health official said Thursday.

    To date, four COVID-19 vaccines have been granted conditional marketing approval and three have been authorized for emergency use within the country, said Yuan Lin, an official with the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), at a press conference in Beijing, Xinhua reports.

    By the end of June, the NMPA had granted emergency approval for clinical trials to 25 drugs intended for the treatment of COVID-19 and its indications, Yuan added.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

