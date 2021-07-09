Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

22 COVID-19 vaccines enter clinical trials in China: health official

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
9 July 2021, 07:14
22 COVID-19 vaccines enter clinical trials in China: health official

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Twenty-two COVID-19 vaccines have been approved to enter clinical trials in China, a health official said Thursday.

To date, four COVID-19 vaccines have been granted conditional marketing approval and three have been authorized for emergency use within the country, said Yuan Lin, an official with the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), at a press conference in Beijing, Xinhua reports.

By the end of June, the NMPA had granted emergency approval for clinical trials to 25 drugs intended for the treatment of COVID-19 and its indications, Yuan added.


Coronavirus   World News   China   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy