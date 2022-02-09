Go to the main site
    22 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Atyrau region

    9 February 2022, 07:19

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 22 patients diagnosed with the coronavirus infection are in critical condition in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 205 people are treated for the coronavirus infection at the regional infectious facilities. Bed occupancy of the infectious facilities stands at 8.7%.

    22 COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care units, 5 of them are on life support. ICU ned occupancy stands at 20.7%.

    On Tuesday, Atyrau region moved from the high-risk ‘red’ zone to ‘yellow’ one in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

