22 children were born on Day of the First President

Alzhanova Raushan
1 December 2019, 13:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On December 1, on the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, 22 children were born in metropolitan maternity hospitals and perinatal centers, Kazinform has learnt from Elorda Info.

Bakhtiyar Maken, deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan, congratulated the women and their children of the Day of the First President. The happy mothers and their children were given certificates of birth and gifts.

Among the 22 newborns there are 5 boys and 5 girls.

