218 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 42,207 coronavirus cases were recorded in Pavlodar region so far, Kazinform reports.

218 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region reports. For the past week between September 1 and 7 the region detected 1,748 cases, between august 25 and 31 there were detected 2,227 cases.

42,207 coronavirus cases, including 33,611 symptomatic and 8,596 asymptomatic were reported in the region at large. 22,926 cases or 54.3% fall on the city of Pavlodar.