Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

218 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Pavlodar region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 September 2021, 15:35
218 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 42,207 coronavirus cases were recorded in Pavlodar region so far, Kazinform reports.

218 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region reports. For the past week between September 1 and 7 the region detected 1,748 cases, between august 25 and 31 there were detected 2,227 cases.

42,207 coronavirus cases, including 33,611 symptomatic and 8,596 asymptomatic were reported in the region at large. 22,926 cases or 54.3% fall on the city of Pavlodar.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events