Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

216 military injured, 2 killed amid unrest in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 January 2022, 12:18
216 military injured, 2 killed amid unrest in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Guard military and law-enforcement bodies were attracted to anti-riot security operations nationwide, the National Guard’s press service reports.

216 military were injured amid the unrest in some regional centres, the cities of Almaty and Shymkent. All of them were taken to hospitals with various injuries. Five of them are in the intensive care units. Unfortunately, two were killed, it said in a statement.

As of today the National Guard military were sent to keep order in the cities of Aktau, Atyrau, Uralsk, Aktobe, Zhanaozen, Pavlodar, Ust Kamenogorsk, Semey, Kokshetau, Kostanay, Petropavlovsk, Karaganda and Zhezkazgan.

As a result of mass riots, 50 units of military equipment were damaged. 8 of them are beyond repair.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Security   Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region