214 patients staying at COVID-19 hospitals in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan observes steady health situation.

As earlier reported, chief state sanitary doctor of North Kazakhstan region Asset Zhumatayev said that the number of new coronavirus cases decreased by 34% from 242 to 159 cases in the region over the last week. 13 cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

On April 21 the region entered the 'green zone' in terms of spread of coronavirus in Kazakhstan. The region eases some quarantine restrictions. Though, 2 schools in the region were put under quarantine. Since the beginning of the new school year 771 pupils and 161 teachers were tested positive for COVID-19. 214 patients are staying at the COVID-19 hospitals as of today, i.e. 34% of beds are occupied so far. The situation is stable now.



