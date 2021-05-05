Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

214 patients staying at COVID-19 hospitals in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 May 2021, 21:46
214 patients staying at COVID-19 hospitals in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan observes steady health situation.

As earlier reported, chief state sanitary doctor of North Kazakhstan region Asset Zhumatayev said that the number of new coronavirus cases decreased by 34% from 242 to 159 cases in the region over the last week. 13 cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

On April 21 the region entered the 'green zone' in terms of spread of coronavirus in Kazakhstan. The region eases some quarantine restrictions. Though, 2 schools in the region were put under quarantine. Since the beginning of the new school year 771 pupils and 161 teachers were tested positive for COVID-19. 214 patients are staying at the COVID-19 hospitals as of today, i.e. 34% of beds are occupied so far. The situation is stable now.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously