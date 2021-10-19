212 coronavirus patients staying in hospitals in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours, 24 people were tested positive for coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

Out of which 17 were detected in Atyrau city. 15 of them have developed clinical symptoms of coronavirus infection, 9 are asymptomatic.

21 people more recovered from coronavirus in the region in the past 24 hours, the healthcare department of Atyrau region reports.

286 are treated at home, 94 are staying in the modular hospital, 13 in the regional hospital #2, and 35 in the district infectious diseases hospitals. 70 are treated in the Tengiz oilfield hospital.

As earlier reported, the region moved to the moderate COVID-19 risk ‘yellow zone’.



