211 staying in COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 October 2021, 13:39
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 24 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

24 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Atyrau region. The most cases of 18 were registered in the city of Atyrau, the healthcare department of the region reports. 20 of them have clinical symptoms of coronavirus infection.

25 people more recovered from COVID-19 last day.

As of today, 247 people are treated at home, while 99 are staying in the modular hospital, 33 in the district infectious diseases hospitals. 73 are treated in the Tengiz oilfield hospital.

As of now Atyrau region remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.


