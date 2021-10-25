211 staying in COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 24 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

25 people more recovered from COVID-19 last day.

As of today, 247 people are treated at home, while 99 are staying in the modular hospital, 33 in the district infectious diseases hospitals. 73 are treated in the Tengiz oilfield hospital.

As of now Atyrau region remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.