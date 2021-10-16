Go to the main site
    210 treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

    16 October 2021, 10:04

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 13 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region. 3 COVID-19 patients are on life support, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 210 people are being treated for the coronavirus infection at infectious facilities of the region. Bed occupancy stands at 8.9%. 13 COVID-19 patients are staying at the intensive care units with bed occupancy of 14.4%.

    Three people died of the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region in the past day.

    It bears to remind that vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first in line to get anti-COVID vaccine. Mass vaccination of eligible citizens started in April 2021 countrywide.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

