Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Environment

    21% of landfills in Kazakhstan conform to ecological standards

    18 May 2022, 18:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The greater part of the country’s landfills do not conform to the ecological standards,» Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov said.

    According to the Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry, there are 3,005 landfills in Kazakhstan. 635 of them or 21% conform to the ecological and sanitary standards. The annual generation of waste hits 5-6 mln tons.

    He highlighted that last year there were detected 7,300 illegal waste disposal sites, 6,700 of them or 91% were eliminated.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Environment
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Amazon fish contaminated with excessive mercury levels
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region