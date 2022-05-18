Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
21% of landfills in Kazakhstan conform to ecological standards

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 May 2022
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The greater part of the country’s landfills do not conform to the ecological standards,» Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov said.

According to the Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry, there are 3,005 landfills in Kazakhstan. 635 of them or 21% conform to the ecological and sanitary standards. The annual generation of waste hits 5-6 mln tons.

He highlighted that last year there were detected 7,300 illegal waste disposal sites, 6,700 of them or 91% were eliminated.


