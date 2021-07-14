Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
21% of Akmola region residents given both COVID-19 vaccine jabs

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 July 2021, 07:46
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – 177,115 people or 43% of the people eligible for vaccination have so far been given at least one jab of the vaccines against COVID-19 in Akmola region, Ainagul Musina, the region’s chief medical officer, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Akmola region administers four COVID-19 vaccines – Sputnik V, QazVac, Hayat-Vaх, and CoronaVac.

So far, 177,115 people or 43% of the people eligible for vaccination have received at least one jab of the vaccines against COVID-19 and 89,372 or 21% - both jabs in the region.

93% of the health workers, 69% of the teachers, 100% of the police officers, 62% of the civil servants, 83% of the local self-government personnel have been inoculated in the region. COVID-19 cases in health workers and police officers have fallen by 6 times or more.

According to Musina, there has been no case resulting in deaths of those vaccinated reported in Akmola region.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


