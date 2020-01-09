Go to the main site
    21 objects of renewable energy sources launched in Kazakhstan

    9 January 2020, 21:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the previous year Kazakhstan launched twenty one objects of renewable energy, Kazinform reported citing the press service of Energy Ministry.

    In the future, the Ministry plans to expand the capacity of the existing objects. The department aims to reach 10 percent target indicator by 2030 which will contribute to the implementation of renewable energy sources facilities of larger scale.

    At present Kazakhstan has 90 operational facilities of renewable energy sources with the total power of 1050.1 megawatt.

    Over the previous year 21 objects of renewable energy sources with the total capacity of 504.55 megawatt were launched in the country.


    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

