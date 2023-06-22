Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
21 injured in train-truck collision in northern Czech Republic

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
22 June 2023, 07:45
21 injured in train-truck collision in northern Czech Republic

PRAGUE. KAZINFORM A passenger train and a truck collided on Wednesday in northern Czech Republic, injuring 21 people, police said, Xinhua reports.

Nine of the victims suffered moderate injuries and 12 suffered minor injuries, police said on Twitter.

The accident happened at around 2 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) when the train with 65 passengers collided with the truck trailer carrying a digger at a level crossing in Straz nad Nisou, near the northern Czech city of Liberec. The level crossing «was secured by a light warning signal without barriers,» the Czech News Agency reported.

It said that 19 of the train passengers were pupils from an elementary school. Two of them suffered «minor injuries» and were taken to the hospital.

Police later said that the Czech Railways resumed traffic at the affected level crossing in the evening.

An investigation into the accident was underway.

Earlier this month, nine people were injured in a collision involving a train and a truck in Holesov, southeastern Czech Republic.


