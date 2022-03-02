Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
21 coronavirus patients staying in Atyrau hospitals

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 March 2022, 16:15
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 21 coronavirus patients are staying in the Atyrau infectious diseases hospitals, Kazinform reports.

7 fresh coronavirus infections were detected in the region over the last 24 hours, the regional healthcare department’s press service reports. All the cases were registered in the city of Atyrau. Four of them have developed clinical symptoms of COVID-19, while three are asymptomatic. Five more people recovered from infection.

As of today, 266 people are treated for coronavirus at home, 21 are staying in the modular hospital.

As earlier reported, Atyrau region remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.


