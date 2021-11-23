Go to the main site
    21 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Atyrau region

    23 November 2021, 07:38

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 21 coronavirus patients are in critical condition in Atyrau region, while one is on life support, Kazinform reports.

    149 patients are staying in the infectious diseases hospitals, the healthcare department of Atyrau region reports. 580 beds are occupied as of now.

    21 patients are in the intensive care units, one of them is on life support. 58 ICU beds or 36.2% are occupied as of today.

    As earlier reported, over 32,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine landed in the region.

    Vaccination of teens, breastfeeding and expectant moms started on November 20 in the region.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

