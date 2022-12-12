Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.17 eur/kzt 495.5

    rub/kzt 7.57 cny/kzt 67.74
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Environment

    21 carcasses of saiga antelopes found in frozen river in W Kazakhstan

    12 December 2022, 09:27

    URALSK. KAZINFORM 21 carcasses of saiga antelopes were found in a frozen river in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    A video shot between the Kokterek and Zhuldyz villages in Kaztal district of the West Kazakhstan region was shared on social media.

    According to the local Okhotzooprom, the animals got stuck in frozen Saryozen River near Karatai hibernating area, and could not get out of.

    One of the animals is a male, seven are females and others are the calves of this year.

    The animals’ carcasses were taken out the river by the employees of Okhotzooprom, Bokei Orda State Nature Reserve, local police and veterinary services.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    West Kazakhstan region Environment Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Government urged to promptly deal with heat networks repair in regions
    Kazakhstan to oblige aluminum, copper, lead producers to supply raw materials to domestic market
    People waiting for fair and urgent measures - President on violations at Arcelor Mittal enterprises
    Government begins implementation of President's election platform - Smailov
    Popular
    1 December 12. Today's Birthdays
    2 December 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 148 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Snowfall, ground blizzard forecast in north, east of Kazakhstan Dec 12
    5 Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed