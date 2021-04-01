Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
21 air passengers tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty in March

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 April 2021, 13:35
ALMATY. KAZINFORM 21 air passengers tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Almaty in March, Kazinform reports.

«449 flights carrying 65,000 passengers landed in Almaty in March. 4,170 of them had no COVID-19 tests. All of them were isolated upon arrival at quarantine hospitals, 21 of them were tested positive for coronavirus,» deputy head of the Almaty sanitary and epidemiological control department Assel Kalykova said. The most positive cases were recorded among those arrived from Turkey, the UAE, Egypt.

Since October 6 last year 1,568 flights arrived in Almaty so far. 201,660 air passengers had negative PCR test results.

As earlier reported, Almaty remains in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus infection the countrywide. 515 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours in Almaty, 2,800 coronavirus patients are staying at hospitals.


