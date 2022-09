17 August 2022 09:41

21,957 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 21,957 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection across Kazakhstan. Of them, 1,058 patients are in hospitals, and 20,899 are at home care.

The condition of 37 patients is evaluated as serious. Six patients are critically ill, and four more patients are on life support.