19 August 2022 10:05

21,514 people getting treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 21,514 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of August 19, 2022.

Of them, 918 are in hospitals, and 20,596 are at home care, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare informs.

37 patients are in serious condition, three patients are critically ill, and four patients are on life support.

As reported, 951 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. 1,338 have recovered.