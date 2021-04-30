Go to the main site
    21,124 coronavirus cases recorded in Almaty region

    30 April 2021, 13:48

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM 21,124 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded in Almaty region as of April 30, Kazinform reports.

    The growth rate decreased from 1.3% to 1.1% as compared to the past two weeks, the regional sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. Coronavirus R0 in the region settled at 0,948, 0,998 the countrywide. 180 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours. 14,101 patients recovered as of now, 69 were discharged from hospital in the last day.

    147,106 people were administrated the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus infection, 20,522 the second. No adverse reactions were reported.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19 QazVac Sputnik V
