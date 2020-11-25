Go to the main site
    20th Nur Otan Party Congress kicks off

    25 November 2020, 11:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 20th Congress of Kazakhstan’s Nur Otan party has kicked off, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Congress has on its agenda the creation of a party list which is to include 126 candidates for the upcoming elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, discussion of the party’s electoral campaign as well as other issues.

    Notably, on November24 the Bureau of the Political Council of Nur Otan chaired under Nursultan Nazarbayev, who pointed out the fulfillment of the party’s most electoral promises in the last 5 years, was held.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Nur Otan Party Kazakhstan
