Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    209 wildfires in Turkey under control: Forestry minister

    7 August 2021, 14:18

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey has contained 209 wildfires in 47 provinces in the last 10 days, its agriculture and forestry minister said early Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Bekir Pakdemirli said on Twitter that efforts are underway to extinguish the remaining blazes in Mugla, Aydin, Isparta, Karabuk, and Burdur.

    «’Heroes of the forests’ efforts to control 13 forest fires in 5 provinces continue with great devotion,» he added.

    At least eight people have been killed, according to official figures, since fires started in south and southwestern Turkey on July 28.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
    Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future