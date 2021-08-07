Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
209 wildfires in Turkey under control: Forestry minister

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 August 2021, 14:18
ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Turkey has contained 209 wildfires in 47 provinces in the last 10 days, its agriculture and forestry minister said early Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Bekir Pakdemirli said on Twitter that efforts are underway to extinguish the remaining blazes in Mugla, Aydin, Isparta, Karabuk, and Burdur.

«’Heroes of the forests’ efforts to control 13 forest fires in 5 provinces continue with great devotion,» he added.

At least eight people have been killed, according to official figures, since fires started in south and southwestern Turkey on July 28.


