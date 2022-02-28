Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
208,059 get Pfizer and QazVac vaccine in Almaty region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 February 2022, 19:15
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Coronavirus vaccination is underway in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

As of today, 1,001,089 people received the 1st component of the vaccine, or 83.4% of eligible contingent, while 901,228 were fully vaccinated or 75.1% of adults eligible for vaccination, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports.

Besides, 106,807 people were given the Pfizer vaccine.

217,072 people were revaccinated. 208,059 of them were administered the QazVac and Sinopharm Vero Cell, 9,013 the Pfizer vaccine.

Currently, there are Sputnik V, Qazvac, Vero Cell vaccine available in the region.

11 new coronavirus cases were detected in the region last day. the growth rate decreased from 0.1% to 0.04% against the past two weeks.

Since the pandemic outbreak up to present there were detected 69,438 coronavirus cases.


Almaty   Coronavirus  
