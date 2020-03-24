Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
207 Kazakhstanis evacuated from Poland, Foreign Affairs Ministry

Alzhanova Raushan
24 March 2020, 08:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Due to the escalating situation with the coronavirus, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Warsaw helped 207 Kazakh citizens return home, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Despite the regime introduced by the Polish authorities and the closure of the country’s borders, the efforts of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Warsaw reached an agreement on returning Kazakhstanis to their homeland.

A special charter flight of the domestic airline Scat has ensured the return of 207 Kazakh nationals from Warsaw.

Most passengers are students studying in Europe.


