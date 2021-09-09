Go to the main site
    206,000 in Atyrau rgn administrated COVID-19 vaccine 1st component

    9 September 2021, 21:44

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 1,602 locals were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    They were administrated the 1st component of the vaccine, the healthcare department reports.

    17 of them are health workers, 32 public servants, 118 with underlying conditions, 1,336 locals.

    Since February 1 some 206,764 people were vaccinated against coronavirus, while 154,453 were fully vaccinated in the region.

    There is a call centre in the region. For more details contact 98 02 92.

    As earlier reported, the most coronavirus cases were reported in the city of Atyrau.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
