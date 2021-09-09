Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

206,000 in Atyrau rgn administrated COVID-19 vaccine 1st component

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 September 2021, 21:44
206,000 in Atyrau rgn administrated COVID-19 vaccine 1st component

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 1,602 locals were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

They were administrated the 1st component of the vaccine, the healthcare department reports.

17 of them are health workers, 32 public servants, 118 with underlying conditions, 1,336 locals.

Since February 1 some 206,764 people were vaccinated against coronavirus, while 154,453 were fully vaccinated in the region.

There is a call centre in the region. For more details contact 98 02 92.

As earlier reported, the most coronavirus cases were reported in the city of Atyrau.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan