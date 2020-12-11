Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

204 treated for COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 December 2020, 12:51
204 treated for COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «204 coronavirus-positive patients are staying at hospitals today. Nevertheless, no burden on the health system is observed,» head of the national healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Timur Muratov said.

«It means the morbidity rate exceeds permissible average norms the countrywide. As of today the city unrolled 560 beds that is 38% of beds are occupied. 750 patients receive treatment at outpatient clinics. They have mild or no symptoms at all,» he added.

He stressed that 490 patients received treatment in October, 1,486 in November, 797 since early December.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023