Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    2025 World Expo in Osaka to feature at least 153 nations, clears target

    24 March 2023, 12:59

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Japanese government said Friday at least 153 countries and regions plan to participate in the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, surpassing its goal of 150, Kyodo reports.

    Israel, Sudan, and the Vatican were among the 11 states that newly joined the list of participants, which also include international organizations.

    The Osaka Expo will be held on an artificial island in Osaka Bay for six months through Oct. 13, 2025 under the central theme of «Designing Future Society for Our Lives.»

    Japan previously held a world expo in 2005 in Aichi Prefecture, where about 120 countries and regions participated, while around 190 countries and regions took part in the most recent expo in Dubai between 2021 and 2022.

    The other nations that confirmed their participation in the 2025 event include the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Seychelles, Peru, Malawi, Monaco, Moldova, Lithuania and Liberia.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Search continues for missing SDF chopper, 10 members off Okinawa
    Japan SDF chopper with 10 aboard goes missing near Okinawa
    Annual cherry blossom viewing starts at Japan Mint in Osaka
    More dolphins found on east Japan shores a day after dozens beached
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events