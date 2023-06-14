Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 June 2023, 21:42
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult Photo: Kyodo

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Adult admission tickets for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, are set to cost 7,500 yen (50 U.S. dollars) per adult, its organizing association said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

Tickets are set to be priced at 4,200 yen for visitors aged between 12 and 17 and 1,800 yen for those aged between four and 11, while those aged three and younger can enter for free, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition said in a press conference.

There also will be discounts available depending on when people visit, it said.

The revenue generated from the tickets will mainly go towards covering the event's added security and other operational costs, which are likely to balloon from the initial estimate of 80.9 billion yen due to rises in commodity prices and wages, it added.

The association plans to start selling tickets by year-end after obtaining approval for the price from the Japanese government.

Themed «Designing Future Society of Our Lives,» the World Expo 2025 is scheduled to be held from April 13 to Oct. 13, 2025, on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay.


