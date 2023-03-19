Go to the main site
    2023 parliamentary elections: Over 5 thou Kazakhstanis voted abroad

    19 March 2023, 20:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 11 polling station election commissions completed the work abroad, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko, 77 polling station election commissions with a total of 12,016 voters were set up at the country’s overseas offices in 62 foreign countries.

    In his words, as of 6:00pm 11 polling station election commissions with around five thousand Kazakhstani nationals casting their votes completed the work abroad.

    «That is 42%. Work is ongoing at 66 polling stations. Voting is to come to an end at the polling station in San Francisco at 9:00am local time on March 20,» said Vassilenko.

    The country is holding the early elections of deputies to the Majilis of parliament and regional maslikhats. As of 4:00 pm, 53.11% of the total number of citizens included in the lists received ballots.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

